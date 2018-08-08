Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.
In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Smith sold 11,667 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $192,622.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,363.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:LCI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 627,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Lannett has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $507.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.44.
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages.
Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.