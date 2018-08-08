Landmark Bank Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Landmark Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.9% of Landmark Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,198,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,446,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 31,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 50,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $235.09 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.07 and a 1-year high of $235.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Durbin sold 20,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total value of $4,806,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total value of $10,885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,680.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,256 shares of company stock worth $25,931,701 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.