Landmark Bank Purchases Shares of 3,585 Allstate Corp (ALL)

Landmark Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allstate by 195.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $98.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

