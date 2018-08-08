Landmark Bank Invests $408,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Landmark Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,269,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 81.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 59,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 139,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David L. Calhoun acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.37 per share, for a total transaction of $776,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,989.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $705,496.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $138.05 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.69 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

