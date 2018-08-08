Landmark Bancorp Inc (LARK) Chairman Patrick L. Alexander Sells 650 Shares

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Chairman Patrick L. Alexander sold 650 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $18,843.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639. The stock has a market cap of $120.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.50. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

