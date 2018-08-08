Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.94-$3.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02.

Lamar Advertising opened at $73.90 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

