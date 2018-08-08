Lake Street Capital Raises OptimizeRx (OPRX) Price Target to $14.00

OptimizeRx (OTCMKTS:OPRX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, June 18th.

OptimizeRx opened at $10.14 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 million, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, President Miriam J. Paramore bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,995 shares of company stock valued at $71,691.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimizeRx stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (OTCMKTS:OPRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of OptimizeRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

