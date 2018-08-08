L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on L3 Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3 Technologies from $244.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of LLL stock opened at $209.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $175.87 and a fifty-two week high of $218.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that L3 Technologies will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 110.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

