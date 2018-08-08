Kurt Shintaffer Sells 60,000 Shares of Apptio Inc (APTI) Stock

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $2,250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kurt Shintaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apptio alerts:

On Tuesday, May 15th, Kurt Shintaffer sold 11,550 shares of Apptio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $350,080.50.

Shares of Apptio traded down $0.38, hitting $36.81, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 343,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,688. Apptio Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apptio from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apptio by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 223,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apptio by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 45,178 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apptio by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apptio by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apptio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Apptio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apptio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.