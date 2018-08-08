Kura Oncology (KURA) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cann reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of KURA opened at $21.15 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 12.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

