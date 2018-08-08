Kura Oncology (KURA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Kura Oncology opened at $21.15 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $706.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.37 and a quick ratio of 12.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

