Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a report released on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will earn $4.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.83. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2021 earnings at $8.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Kura Oncology traded down $0.45, hitting $18.10, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.37 and a current ratio of 12.37. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $24.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 67.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 29.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.