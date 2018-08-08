Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions traded up $0.49, reaching $13.27, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 77,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,513. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 327.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 4,544 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano bought 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,418 shares of company stock valued at $411,247. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 84,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $476,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 35.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

