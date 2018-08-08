Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Invests $711,000 in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 684 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Alphabet Inc Class C makes up about 0.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth approximately $182,757,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,187,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,012,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,105,510,000 after buying an additional 202,288 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Vetr downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,177.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,244.06.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,224.77 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $851.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12-month low of $903.40 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share.

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,081.12, for a total transaction of $12,500,990.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,670 shares of company stock worth $96,074,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

