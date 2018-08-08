Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Position Boosted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 91,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $4,628,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Kraft Heinz opened at $61.32 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

