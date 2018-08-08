Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $287,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,945 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,190.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in United Rentals by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals opened at $148.41 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.45. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America set a $186.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

