Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after buying an additional 20,956 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $433,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF opened at $79.10 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

