Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF opened at $52.83 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

