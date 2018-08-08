Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,746.2% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $362,501.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 7,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,283. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $135.56 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $102.81 and a 1-year high of $141.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

