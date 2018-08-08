Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $16.23 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,683 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.10% of Xilinx worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on XLNX. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

In related news, SVP Salil Raje sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $237,615.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,577.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $103,885.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at $547,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,371 shares of company stock valued at $629,117. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xilinx opened at $73.12 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $78.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

