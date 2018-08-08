Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,850 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $24,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 220,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 64,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 34,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,878.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

