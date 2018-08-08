Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 29,795 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.10% of General Mills worth $26,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1,233.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 153,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 142,112 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $253,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 13,204 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $604,347.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,818 shares of company stock worth $7,010,471. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of General Mills opened at $47.10 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.