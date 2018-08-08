Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 2.24% of Kornit Digital worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 973.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 33.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,818,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 459,452 shares during the period. Unterberg Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at $450,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Kornit Digital opened at $19.20 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $644.97 million, a P/E ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 0.30. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

