Korea Electric Power (KEP) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

Media coverage about Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Korea Electric Power earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.8549715936135 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.56%. research analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

