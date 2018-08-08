Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.47.

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. MKM Partners set a $67.00 price objective on Kohl’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Kohl’s traded up $1.06, hitting $74.16, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 91,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,080. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,645,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Burd sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total value of $379,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2,956.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 150,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $2,143,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

