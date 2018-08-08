Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.47.
KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. MKM Partners set a $67.00 price objective on Kohl’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.
Kohl’s traded up $1.06, hitting $74.16, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 91,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,080. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
In other news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,645,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Burd sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total value of $379,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2,956.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 150,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $2,143,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period.
About Kohl’s
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
