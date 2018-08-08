KLX Inc (KLXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLXI. BidaskClub downgraded KLX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of KLX in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLX by 7.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,338,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 24,637 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLX by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,406,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KLX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of KLX by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX traded down $0.03, reaching $72.75, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 162,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,811. KLX has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. KLX had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that KLX will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

