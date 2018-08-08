Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$33.50 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.14.

Kirkland Lake Gold traded down C$0.60, hitting C$28.46, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 424,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,773. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$13.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.94.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

