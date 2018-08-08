Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group opened at $58.61 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.63 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.34%. equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $55,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,111 shares in the company, valued at $61,671.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,393,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,398,000 after purchasing an additional 82,163 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 132,743 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,088,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 375,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

