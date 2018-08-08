Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kingsway Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 44.1577460872954 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Kingsway Financial Services traded up $0.05, hitting $3.10, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 11,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,492. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.30%.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.