Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) is scheduled to issue its Q2 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). On average, analysts expect Kindred Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences opened at $13.45 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, insider Richard Chin sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,241,681 shares in the company, valued at $22,416,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 845,262 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,029,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,070 shares of company stock worth $1,537,500 in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. EuroPacific Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.