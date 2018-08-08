Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Shares Bought by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 325,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 169,225 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 49,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $90,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,803.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 475 U.S. shopping centers comprising 81 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.