Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Holdings Boosted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 194.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 47.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $90,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,803.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty opened at $16.76 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 475 U.S. shopping centers comprising 81 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

