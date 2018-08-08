Kimberly Clark (KMB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $94.00 price target on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.93.

Shares of Kimberly Clark opened at $116.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $124.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock worth $473,169. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 890,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

