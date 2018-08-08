KEYW (KEYW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of KEYW in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KEYW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEYW from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KEYW from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.86.

Get KEYW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KEYW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,918. The company has a market cap of $375.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.73. KEYW has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.91 million. KEYW had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that KEYW will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KEYW by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KEYW by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 41,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of KEYW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KEYW by 34.8% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 759,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 196,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KEYW by 23.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KEYW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEYW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.