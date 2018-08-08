KEYW (KEYW) Given News Impact Rating of 0.02

Media headlines about KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KEYW earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.749271841636 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of KEYW traded down $0.01, hitting $7.52, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,918. KEYW has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $375.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.73.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). KEYW had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that KEYW will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEYW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded KEYW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of KEYW in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

