KeyCorp Trims Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Target Price to $89.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTSH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.35.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions opened at $77.82 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

In other news, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $123,000.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,150.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $408,805.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,489.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,395 shares of company stock worth $2,714,873. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $180,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

The Ledger Gazette

window._wpemojiSettings = {“baseUrl”:”https:\/\/s.w.org\/images\/core\/emoji\/2.4\/72×72\/”,”ext”:”.png”,”svgUrl”:”https:\/\/s.w.org\/images\/core\/emoji\/2.4\/svg\/”,”svgExt”:”.svg”,”source”:{“concatemoji”:”https:\/\/ledgergazette.com\/wp-includes\/js\/wp-emoji-release.min.js?ver=4.9.7″}};

!function(a,b,c){function d(a,b){var c=String.fromCharCode;l.clearRect(0,0,k.width,k.height),l.fillText(c.apply(this,a),0,0);var d=k.toDataURL();l.clearRect(0,0,k.width,k.height),l.fillText(c.apply(this,b),0,0);var e=k.toDataURL();return d===e}function e(a){var b;if(!l||!l.fillText)return!1;switch(l.textBaseline=”top”,l.font=”600 32px Arial”,a){case”flag”:return!(b=d([55356,56826,55356,56819],[55356,56826,8203,55356,56819]))&&(b=d([55356,57332,56128,56423,56128,56418,56128,56421,56128,56430,56128,56423,56128,56447],[55356,57332,8203,56128,56423,8203,56128,56418,8203,56128,56421,8203,56128,56430,8203,56128,56423,8203,56128,56447]),!b);case”emoji”:return b=d([55357,56692,8205,9792,65039],[55357,56692,8203,9792,65039]),!b}return!1}function f(a){var c=b.createElement(“script”);c.src=a,c.defer=c.type=”text/javascript”,b.getElementsByTagName(“head”)[0].appendChild(c)}var g,h,i,j,k=b.createElement(“canvas”),l=k.getContext&&k.getContext(“2d”);for(j=Array(“flag”,”emoji”),c.supports={everything:!0,everythingExceptFlag:!0},i=0;i .copyrights {background-color:#FFFFFF;}

nav a#pull,.flex-direction-nav li a,#top-navigation li:hover a, #header nav#top-navigation ul ul li,#navigation .menu,#move-to-top,.mts-subscribe input[type=’submit’],input[type=’submit’],#commentform input#submit,.contactform #submit,.pagination a,.fs-pagination a,.header-search .ajax-search-results-container,#load-posts a,#fs2_load_more_button,.dark-style .post-data,#wp-calendar td a,#wp-calendar caption,#wp-calendar #prev a:before,#wp-calendar #next a:before, .tagcloud a, #tags-tab-content a {background: #081a36;}

.slider1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.featured-section-1-1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.featured-section-2-1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.dark-style.vertical-small .post-data:after {border-color: #081a36 transparent;}

#footer-post-carousel .post-data:after{border-color: transparent #081a36;}

.header-search #s,nav a.toggle-mobile-menu,#mobile-menu-wrapper,.tab_widget ul.wps_tabs li,#top-navigation .menu ul .current-menu-item > a {background: #081a36 !important;}

.pace .pace-progress,.mts-subscribe input[type=’submit’]:hover,#mobile-menu-wrapper ul li a:hover,.breadcrumb .root a,input[type=’submit’]:hover,#commentform input#submit:hover,.contactform #submit:hover,.flex-direction-nav li a:hover,#move-to-top:hover,.ajax-search-meta .results-link:hover,#navigation li:hover a,#header nav#navigation ul ul li,.header-search .fa-search.active,.widget_nav_menu .menu-item a:hover,.tagcloud a:hover, #tags-tab-content a:hover,.readMore a:hover,.thecategory a,.post-box .review-total-only,.pagination a:hover,#load-posts a:hover, #fs2_load_more_button:hover,.fs-filter-navigation a:hover,.fs-filter-navigation a.current,.slidertitle a,.active > a > .menu-caret,#wp-calendar td a:hover,#wp-calendar #today,#wp-calendar #prev:hover a:before,#wp-calendar #next:hover a:before, #searchsubmit {background: #1ba54a;}

.home .menu .home-menu-item a,.menu .current-menu-item > a,.widget_wpt .tab_title.selected a,.widget_wp_review_tab .tab_title.selected a {background: #1ba54a !important;}

#wp-calendar thead th.today {border-bottom-color: #1ba54a;}

a:hover,.title a:hover,.post-data .post-title:hover,.post-title a:hover,.post-info a:hover,.entry-content a,.textwidget a,.reply a,.comm,.fn a,.comment-reply-link, .entry-content .singleleft a:hover {color:#1ba54a;}

.post-box .review-total-only .review-result-wrapper .review-result i {color:#1ba54a !important;}

.shareit { top: 415px; left: auto; z-index: 0; margin: 0 0 0 -120px; width: 90px; position: fixed; overflow: hidden; padding: 5px; border:none; border-right: 0;}

.share-item {margin: 2px;}

.bypostauthor:after { content: “Author”; position: absolute; right: 0px; top: 0px; padding: 0px 10px; background: #444; color: #FFF; }

.post-single-content-inner { width: 100%; }

.header-inner {

width: 100%;

height: 100%;

display: table;

padding: 1% 0;

}

#header {

float: left;

margin: 0;

padding: 0 0 10px;

position: relative;

width: 100%;

z-index: initial;

}

#header p { margin-bottom: 0; }

#page {

clear: both;

display: inline-block;

float: none;

min-height: 100px;

padding-top: 5px;

width: 100%;

}

/*

.menu li, .menu li a { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #FFFFFF; }

body { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

#sidebars .widget { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

.footer-widgets { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

h1 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 30px; color: #444444; }

h2 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 25px; color: #444444; }

h3 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 20px; color: #444444; }

h4 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 18px; color: #444444; }

h5 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

h6 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 13px; color: #444444; }

.post-data .post-title { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

.hentry .entry-title { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 25px; color: #444444; }

.post-day { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 300; font-size: 80px; color: #FFFFFF; }

document.documentElement.className = document.documentElement.className.replace(/\bno-js\b/,’js’); .recentcomments a{display:inline !important;padding:0 !important;margin:0 !important;}

Menu

Business

Health

Science

Technology

About/Contact

Privacy Policy

Staff

Latest Articles

Did Homo Sapiens Develop An Ecological Niche that Outlasted Other

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

Mounting archaeological and palaeoenvironmental datasets of the Middle and Late Pleistocene have recently critical reviews and now determine that the dispersal of hominins both within and beyond Africa actually demonstrate unique environmental settings and adaptations …

Continue

What is A Scutoid and How Does it Affect You?

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

Scientists are always making remarkable discoveries, but it is not that often these discoveries are already a part of our everyday lives; literally.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.