KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Berry Global Group (BERY)

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report released on Friday morning.

“We think BERY’s adj. free cash flow might be no better than flat next year (in FY19).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Shares of Berry Global Group opened at $48.02 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

