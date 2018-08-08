Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Key Energy Services traded down $0.21, hitting $14.47, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,352. Key Energy Services has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $304.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $125.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.20 million. research analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

