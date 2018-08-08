Kevin Barr Sells 25,000 Shares of SEI Investments (SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Kevin Barr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $1,478,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.58 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,108,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 694,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 13.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,048,000 after buying an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,072,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill set a $81.00 price objective on SEI Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. William Blair cut SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

