Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KERX traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,644. The firm has a market cap of $482.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.59. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KERX. BidaskClub cut shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

