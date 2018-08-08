Kemper (KMPR) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

Press coverage about Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kemper earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.6352176007465 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

KMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Kemper opened at $76.15 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Kemper has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Kemper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

