Kelman Lazarov Inc. Invests $214,000 in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 118.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

In other news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,599,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,470.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,607. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

