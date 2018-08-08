Kearny Financial (KRNY) & Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Critical Analysis

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kearny Financial and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00 Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.82%. Salisbury Bancorp has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.27%. Given Salisbury Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Salisbury Bancorp is more favorable than Kearny Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kearny Financial and Salisbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $184.69 million 7.62 $18.60 million N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp $43.76 million 2.75 $6.25 million $2.82 15.29

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 10.61% 2.75% 0.56% Salisbury Bancorp 14.93% 8.16% 0.80%

Volatility and Risk

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kearny Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Kearny Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

