KCAP Financial (KCAP) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $3.00 price target on KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KCAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KCAP Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded KCAP Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get KCAP Financial alerts:

KCAP Financial opened at $3.26 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. KCAP Financial has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.63.

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. KCAP Financial had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that KCAP Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. KCAP Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About KCAP Financial

KCAP Financial, Inc is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market, and buyout companies.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for KCAP Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCAP Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.