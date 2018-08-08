KBC Group NV Has $39.24 Million Holdings in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 162.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,861 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Express Scripts worth $39,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESRX. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 147.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 364.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 321.9% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 3,048.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 31,700.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express Scripts opened at $76.83 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Express Scripts news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $822,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Express Scripts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.68.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

