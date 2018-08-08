KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,865,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,515 shares during the period. KAR Auction Services makes up approximately 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.12% of KAR Auction Services worth $157,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 122,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $61.57.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 10.81%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $533,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 8,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $525,027.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,018 shares of company stock worth $9,472,886 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

