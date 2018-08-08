Kairus Tarapore Sells 18,800 Shares of Xylem Inc (XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,413,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Xylem opened at $76.72 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2,019.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

