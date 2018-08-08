Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kadmon by 639.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,035 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Kadmon by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 293,569 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon traded down $0.07, reaching $3.27, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 23,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,565. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $263.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.10.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.