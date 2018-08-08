Kadant Inc. (KAI) Stake Raised by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150,471 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 3.04% of Kadant worth $32,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 27.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 38.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 3.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 90.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Kadant by 42.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAI. ValuEngine cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Kadant stock opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.70 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

