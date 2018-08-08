Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.90

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) announced a dividend on Friday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management opened at GBX 432.16 ($5.59) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 416 ($5.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 638.80 ($8.27).

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17.20 ($0.22) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Jupiter Fund Management had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 25.18%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 42,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.10), for a total value of £199,185.90 ($257,845.83).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 466 ($6.03) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 634 ($8.21) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.60) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Jupiter Fund Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 511.21 ($6.62).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

